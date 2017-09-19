National

Joburg to look at how minibus taxies can use Rea Vaya bus lanes

19 September 2017 - 13:47 Penwell Dlamini
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has instructed the council’s transport department to find a way for the taxi industry to use bus-dedicated lanes in order to create more efficient and safe public transport.

Speaking on Thursday at a signing ceremony between the city‚ the taxi industry and bus operators for the third phase of the Bus Rapid Transit system‚ Mashaba said the mini-bus taxi industry played a crucial role in public transport.

He said the city wanted the industry to succeed.

"I want you as the taxi industry to make money. But‚ please‚ your success is going to depend on the rule of law‚" he said.

Mashaba then said he had tasked city transport boss Lisa Seftel with investigating how taxis could use bus lanes.

The City of Johannesburg signed two agreements with the taxi industry and bus companies for the implementation of the third phase of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, Rea Vaya.

The BRT system is expected to be fully operational by October 2018. It covers Sandton‚ Alexandra‚ the city centre‚ Midrand and Ivory Park and will cost the city R2.2bn.

The first document that was signed was the Negotiation Framework Agreement‚ which opens the way for starting negotiations on the BRT with all the affected transport operators.

The framework will include the structure‚ agenda and rules of the negotiation process. The other document signed was the memorandum of understanding between the parties‚ which entails the principles of how the public transport transformation process will be shaped.

The signatories to the two documents include the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) as well as taxi organisations from the greater Johannesburg region‚ Alexandra‚ Randburg‚ Midrand‚ Sandton‚ Ivory Park and Rabie Ridge.

Bus companies JR Choeu and Putco also signed the agreements.

Uber operators and metered taxi drivers heading for court

Amid escalating violence and intimidation, both parties lay charges against the other in Pretoria
National
5 days ago

Police monitor Sandton central after violence between Uber and meter taxi drivers

Two Uber vehicles and a meter taxi vehicle were torched on Thursday night, and police are investigating
National
11 days ago

Cape Town’s N2 still closed after violent taxi strike on Monday

Public order police officers are being deployed to hot spots such as Dunoon and Fisantekraal near Durbanville
National
23 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a ...
National
2.
Chemical castration of bull elephants fast ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Former Hawks boss placed on retirement at lower ...
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu is latest minister accused of ...
National

Related Articles

Uber operators and metered taxi drivers heading for court
National

Police monitor Sandton central after violence between Uber and meter taxi ...
National

Note to metered taxi drivers: ‘Gaan vlieg in jou moer in’
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.