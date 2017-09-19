Former Hawks boss placed on retirement at lower rank, says Police Minister

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has ordered that Berning Ntlemeza be placed on retirement after the former Hawks boss lost yet another attempt to fight his axing.

In the latest round of the legal battle‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Ntlemeza’s bid to challenge his removal from the position.

A statement from Mbalula’s office issued on Tuesday said that on September 15, the SCA had concluded that Ntlemeza’s appointment as the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was nullified and has since been declared unlawful.

The court dismissed, with costs, Ntlemeza’s application for condonation to the SCA‚ saying there was "no reasonable prospects of success on appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard‚" Mbalula said.

According to Mbalula, the implications of the court order are that the petition against the order of March 17 2017 that set aside Ntlemeza’s appointment as national head at the DPCI has been dismissed; and that his employment contract has also been set aside and should be treated as if it never obtained.

Mbalula also said he was guided by the Police Act‚ which sets the retirement age at 60, adding that Ntlemeza was reaching retirement age anyway, and wished him well for the future.

"With this decision of the SCA‚ I am directing South African Police Service to commence processing Ntlemeza’s retirement with immediate effect, as if he had retired at the age of 60, but at a level of Major-General and not as the Lieutenant-General he was promoted to on his now defunct appointment‚" Mbalula said.

Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata will remain the acting head of the DPCI while a permanent replacement is found.

"I hope the finality of this matter will bring an end to any factionalism within the ranks of the police and I remind our members that Ntlemeza is, henceforth, [on] the outside. I demand that our members do their work professionally and disabuse [them of] the notion of being ‘so-and-so people’ or in rogue cabals. I expect results in all the priorities I have set for DPCI."