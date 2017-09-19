National

Court strikes ousted UDM council official Mongameli Bobani’s case off the roll

19 September 2017 - 13:19 Kathryn Kimberley
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD

An urgent application by ousted Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani to be reinstated was struck off the roll on Tuesday, at the High Court.

After brief argument by counsel‚ Judge Dayalin Chetty struck the matter from the roll and ordered the applicants to pay costs.

He did not give reasons for his decision.

This‚ however‚ is not the end of the road for the UDM‚ said Bobani outside court. The matter can still be pursued legally‚ but not on an urgent basis.

Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to the DA

DA says the ejected deputy mayor’s conduct was ‘wholly and utterly unacceptable’
National
8 days ago

UDM accuses DA of ‘dubious campaign’ to oust former deputy mayor

Bantu Holomisa says the DA has ‘very publicly‚ consciously and concertedly’ undermined one of its coalition partners’, and ...
National
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a ...
National
2.
Chemical castration of bull elephants fast ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Former Hawks boss placed on retirement at lower ...
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu is latest minister accused of ...
National

Related Articles

UDM accuses DA of ‘dubious campaign’ to oust former deputy mayor
National

Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to the DA
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.