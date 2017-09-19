An urgent application by ousted Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani to be reinstated was struck off the roll on Tuesday, at the High Court.

After brief argument by counsel‚ Judge Dayalin Chetty struck the matter from the roll and ordered the applicants to pay costs.

He did not give reasons for his decision.

This‚ however‚ is not the end of the road for the UDM‚ said Bobani outside court. The matter can still be pursued legally‚ but not on an urgent basis.