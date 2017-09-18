National

Zuma heads for UN General Assembly to make SA’s case for Security Council seat

18 September 2017 - 09:10 Bianca Capazorio
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma is due to embark on a "charm offensive" this week at the United Nations General Assembly as he campaigns for SA’s third turn as a nonpermanent member of the Security Council.

Zuma and his delegation‚ which includes at least seven Cabinet ministers‚ were scheduled to arrive in New York on Sunday for a busy schedule of speeches‚ meetings and negotiations.

Zuma and the ministers of international relations‚ defence and state security will focus on securing South Africa a seat on the Security Council for 2019-20.

"SA will be in a lobbying mood and will be going on some kind of charm offensive‚" said Mahlatse Mminele‚ deputy permanent representative for the South African mission to the United Nations.

Zuma’s first order of business on Monday will be taking part in a high-level discussion on sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeeping troops.

Mminele said Zuma was one of a few heads of state invited to attend the event.

SA is one of the top 10 countries in terms of troop contribution and some members of the South African National Defence Force have been implicated in cases of sexual assault in foreign countries.

But, Mminele said, "We have managed to turn a corner and have become a very good example."

Zuma is also due address the General Assembly and will attend a reception hosted by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for heads of state and their spouses.

On Wednesday‚ Zuma will be one of 16 heads of state at a lunch with US President Donald Trump. All eyes will be on Trump‚ who will be attending the United Nations for the first time.

SA will also host a dinner honouring Oliver Tambo‚ to which anti-apartheid activists like Jesse Jackson have been invited.

