Western Cape farmers expect further yield falls as drought bites

Drought-hit deciduous fruit farmers in the Western Cape, which produces more than 50% of SA’s agricultural exports, are expecting a further decrease in production, exports and foreign earnings and job opportunities.

Drought threatens to decimate the province’s agricultural sector which could lead to thousands of job losses.

Concerns have been raised that this will lead to fruit and other agricultural produce shortages and a sharp increase in prices.

In June, deciduous fruit industry body Hortgro said drought had slashed apple and pear exports by 9% and 6%.

Hortgro’s Jacques du Preez said at the weekend deciduous fruit farmers were considering contingency plans.

"It has been one of the driest winters in recent history, with unprecedented low dam levels and pressure on the water infrastructure servicing Cape Town and other municipal areas in the region," Du Preez said.