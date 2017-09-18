At least 83 disused military vehicles have been destroyed during a fire prevention exercise at the Wallmansthal depot‚ north of Pretoria.

An unexpected wind last Wednesday directed the flame of the firebreak procedure in the direction of the vehicles‚ said defence force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi.

"While the fire rescue team was busy with the firebreak procedure there was an unanticipated change in the wind that caused the fire to take a different direction. Then the fire started. I can’t confirm how long it took for all the vehicles to catch fire‚" Mgobozi said.

According to Mgobozi‚ the vehicles were unused and kept for spare parts.

"They were not used or going to be used in the near future. The base used them for parts. Though they were disposal vehicles‚ some had useful and usable parts. They assisted with repairs‚" Mgobozi said.

Emergency fire services from Wonderboom were called to assist as the blaze got out of control.

The defence force said the loss of the vehicles would not affect its operations in any way.

"A board of inquiry was instituted and it should have a report on the cause of the fire or any loss this might have caused. We should have results in 30 days‚" Mgobozi said.

According to Mgobozi no one has been suspended in connection with the incident.