Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspends top official Mkuseli Apleni

The suspension follows pressure on the department about decisions made in granting the controversial Gupta family naturalisation

18 September 2017 - 16:56 Khulekani Magubane
Director-general Mkuseli Apleni. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Director-general Mkuseli Apleni. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has announced the precautionary suspension of director-general Mkuseli Apleni.

The suspension, disclosed in a brief statement, follows pressure about decisions the department made in granting the controversial Gupta family naturalisation.

Without offering an explanation for the suspension, the department simply said in the statement: “The Home Affairs Minister, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, announced that the department’s director-general, Mr Mkuseli Apleni, has been placed on precautionary suspension as of today, September 18 2017.” In June, Apleni admitted to Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs that the approved naturalisation of the controversial Gupta family into SA was not tabled before Parliament, as required.

However, he insisted that the process of naturalisation itself was above board.

At recent meetings in Parliament, Apleni also distanced himself from a letter circulating in social media pertaining to the naturalisation. He said the dates on the letter did not link up with those in the actual naturalisation process, rendering its authenticity questionable.

Apleni told the committee that the Guptas applied for naturalisation as a family and that according to the law, if one member of an applicant family does not meet the requirements for naturalisation, the entire family’s application would be unsuccessful.

