Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspends top official Mkuseli Apleni

However, he insisted that the process of naturalisation itself was above board.

At recent meetings in Parliament, Apleni also distanced himself from a letter circulating in social media pertaining to the naturalisation. He said the dates on the letter did not link up with those in the actual naturalisation process, rendering its authenticity questionable.

Apleni told the committee that the Guptas applied for naturalisation as a family and that according to the law, if one member of an applicant family does not meet the requirements for naturalisation, the entire family’s application would be unsuccessful.