Cape Town’s N2 still closed after violent taxi strike on Monday

Public order police officers are being deployed to hot spots such as Dunoon and Fisantekraal near Durbanville

18 September 2017 - 15:21 Nashira Davids and Aron Hyman
Picture: SOWETAN

A taxi strike in Cape Town could be the "straw that breaks the camel’s back"‚ the city’s business chamber warned on Monday.

Cape Town‚ the most congested metropole in the country‚ has been crippled by a violent strike that started on Monday morning.

Buses in several areas have been stoned and set alight and police and traffic officials have come under attack‚ said Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

The city is grappling with widespread congestion on the roads.

Janine Myburgh‚ president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce‚ said: "We are already dealing with a disrupted and inefficient rail service compounded by a traffic congestion problem … so this could well be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back.

"This strike is bad news for everyone concerned and when business suffers‚ so does our community."

Jay-Jay Maans‚ chairperson of the Retreat Taxi Association‚ distanced his organisation from the violence but said drivers were unhappy about leadership within provincial and national taxi organisations. In addition‚ said Maans‚ they were concerned about vehicles being impounded unfairly.

Road safety and the rule of law could not be compromised‚ but corruption must be eradicated‚ he said.

Shortly before noon on Monday the N2 inbound remained closed after a MyCiti bus was torched by protesters.

Commuters were forced to walk back home. Public order police were being deployed to hot spots such as Dunoon and Fisantekraal near Durbanville.

