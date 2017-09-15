Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene’s news website Weekly Xposé has been ordered to remove two videos of a woman Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had an affair with.

The woman applied on Monday for an interdict to remove the two videos on the website and prevent further publication‚ but not to alter the text of the article. Judge Raylene Keightley delivered judgment on Friday in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The website published graphic sexual videos‚ which a woman allegedly sent to Ramaphosa‚ who is not in the videos. The website blurred out the woman in the videos‚ but published her name‚ age and where she lives.

Keightley said the woman’s right to privacy outweighed the public interest and the right to freedom of expression.

She said the publication "crossed the line" and did not consent to the world seeing the videos "at a click of a button".

Keightley ordered that the videos and any sexually graphic pictures be removed and not be published in future, adding that it did not matter if the videos were made for Ramaphosa.

Kunene was ordered to pay with costs. He said on Friday that his online publication had "over 100 videos and photos" of women with whom Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had affairs.

"Obviously we will then have to make sure that we lock them far away‚ because the order has been made that we must never use them. We are going to respect that order‚" he said outside the court on Friday.

Attorney Nomaswazi Maseko‚ representing the applicant‚ said she was pleased with the judgment.

"There is a huge difference between the public interest on one hand and on the other side what the actual public would deem to be interested in."

Maseko said they would consult with their client on further possible legal action.

Outside the court, Kunene said Ramaphosa could no longer speak "from a moral high standard".

"We have more people that have called in about his extramarital affairs and we will be investigating those cases. If there’s merit and evidence‚ we will write about them. We will not stop."