EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online

The EuroMillions Superdraw is one of the biggest lottery draws in Europe and, until now, was available only to selected countries in Europe. Now you can get your hands on the €130-million jackpot from South Africa when you pick your numbers at Jackpot.com. The Superdraw happens only a few times a year, and this Friday we can finally be part of the buzz.

Here’s how you do it:

Step 1: Create an account at Jackpot.com.

Step 2: Select the EuroMillions lottery and choose five numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Stars from 1 to 12.

Step 3: Submit your numbers – if you win, you’ll get the jackpot with no fee taken by the website.

How does it work?

Instead of buying a physical ticket, which is restricted to residents of participating countries, Jackpot.com offers players the opportunity to bet on the outcome of the lotteries instead, with the same jackpot paid out if you win. It also has an excellent customer experience team on hand to answer your questions, so you know you’re in good hands.

And it’s not only the EuroMillions Superdraw that is available to us online. From the Australian Oz Powerball to the US Mega Millions, Jackpot.com delivers 18 massive lotteries to South Africa from all over the world.

Everyone loves a bargain and, for the month of September, you can also get 30% off subscriptions on some of the biggest lotteries. Never worry about forgetting to pick your numbers – just subscribe to the lotteries of your choice and choose the draw days in which you’d like to participate. Jackpot.com will then do all the work for you, submitting your lucky numbers for you each week. The discounts apply for the lifetime of the subscription too, and the longer you choose, the more you’ll save.

This week, however, all eyes are on the EuroMillions Superdraw prize with that juicy €130-million jackpot. The EuroMillions has been around since 2004, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it introduced the Superdraw, a special draw where the jackpot is set to a guaranteed amount. These draws can occur at any time, so it’s always exciting when they are announced. Make sure you are part of the action when you pick your numbers today, then join us as we fantasise about what we would do with the winnings!

Good luck!

This article was paid for by Jackpot.com.