Cabinet says it is seeing "positive" signs of the country’s economic recovery following Statistics SA’s report that the country is out of recession.

In its meeting earlier this week‚ Cabinet discussed a number of issues‚ including the state of the country’s economy‚ child labour‚ SA and Russia signing an agreement and South African-born comedian Trevor Noah winning an Emmy award.

"Cabinet welcomes the positive growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 2.5% in the second quarter of 2017‚ which has moved the country out of a technical recession. Last week‚ Statistics SA released the figures‚ which represent a year-on-year growth of 1.1%‚" Cabinet said in a statement.

"Although cautiously optimistic‚ Cabinet is convinced that the country is seeing the first positive signs of what is hopefully the start of the country’s economic recovery firmly built on the implementation of the Nine-Point Plan‚ which aims to grow the South African economy and create much-needed jobs.

"This has resulted in the launch of four industrial parks and the rise in net exports of agricultural raw products on average by 14.6% a year since 2012."

In the meeting‚ Cabinet noted a "successful" ninth Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) Summit‚ held in Xiamen in China from September 3-5 under the theme: Brics: Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future.

"The summit sets an important milestone [in] ... building stronger solidarity and co-operation among emerging markets and developing countries to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"SA’s partnership in Brics is premised on advancing the country’s national interests‚ promoting regional integration and advocating a more inclusive global governance system."