ANC threatens court action over no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor

The ANC has threatened court action if its motions of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and council speaker Vasco da Gama are not tabled in council in September.

The Johannesburg metro’s programming committee concluded on Tuesday that the two motions that the ANC had filed were "inadmissible". Funzela Ngobeni, leader of executive business in the council, said the call for a secret ballot was in conflict with the council’s standing rules.

The option was given to the ANC to amend its motions to bring them in line with its rules, but the ANC declined this offer, Ngobeni said.