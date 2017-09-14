Treasury agrees to amend 183-day tax exemption with R1m threshold

In terms of the proposal, the first R1m of foreign remuneration will be exempt from tax in SA "if the individual is outside the Republic for more than 183 days, as well as for a continuous period of longer than 60 days during a 12-month period", Axelson said.

South African tax would be applied for foreign-earned income greater than R1m.

"The exemption threshold should reduce the impact of the amendment for lower to middle-class South African residents who are earning remuneration abroad. The effect of the exemption will also be that South African tax residents in high income tax countries are unlikely to be required to pay any additional top-up payments to the South African Revenue Service (SARS)."

Axelson said the amendment would address most of the concerns of individuals such as nurses, teachers and security guards, who go overseas looking for work.

The amendment was in response to public comment that the proposal to remove the tax exemption in respect of income from the first 183 days worked abroad would have a severely negative impact on finances and remittances to SA, especially for those earning relatively lower incomes. This includes amounts remitted to finance the living expenses of family members living in SA; investment of foreign income in some family-run businesses; and money spent in SA during visits.

Axelson said Treasury had received more than 1,300 submissions on the proposal to withdraw the 183-day tax exemption. Many highlighted the adverse financial impact of the measure and raised the issue of SA’s poor employment prospects that forced them to work abroad. Most of the comments came from low-or no-tax countries in the Middle East where South African workers would be most severely affected.

Axelson said the proposal would mean those working in high income tax countries, such as the UK, Australia or New Zealand, would probably not have to pay a top-up in taxes to SARS because the foreign tax paid would be covered by foreign tax credits.