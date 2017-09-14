DA wants Parliament to call McKinsey representatives over Gupta-linked contract

The DA is to push for Parliament’s public enterprises committee to call SA and US-based representatives of global consultancy firm, McKinsey, before the pending inquiry into state capture. This follows revelations that McKinsey allegedly ignored warnings from its senior South African staff as early as 2013 regarding the risks pertaining to the Gupta-linked company, Trillian Capital, so as to secure a multi-billion rand deal with Eskom.

"The truth is that an Eskom-Trillian contract was far too profitable for McKinsey to lose, which is potentially the reason why they chose to ignore these red flags," DA public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Eskom contract accounted for more than half of McKinsey SA’s revenue and the ‘Gupta leaks’ e-mails indicate how McKinsey instructed Eskom to pay Gupta-owned companies, described as McKinsey sub-contractors, for work that was never performed.