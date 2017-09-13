"You had relied on an embargoed PwC ‘draft report’‚ which we certainly would not have seen had we not demanded a copy at a meeting of coalition partners on August 22 2017 — only two days ahead of the DA bulldozing a questionable motion of no-confidence in councillor Bobani through council.

"The fecklessness of the ‘draft report’ forced you to keep it secret‚ but it did not preclude you from (ab)using it. You and your colleagues have publicly criticised me (personally) and the UDM‚ saying that we condone corruption."

According to Holomisa‚ the DA’s aim was to get rid of Bobani and damage the UDM’s reputation.

The report‚ which was given to the municipality in August this year‚ contained allegations which appear to have formed the basis for Bobani’s removal as the department’s political head earlier in the year.

On Wednesday‚ Holomisa hit back: "The DA based its whole, concerted campaign to get rid of councillor Bobani‚ and besmirching the good name of the UDM‚ on a document in which PwC had not expressed an opinion and it had been clear that the document was preliminary‚" he wrote. "Little wonder that you kept it hidden in your briefcase as there is nothing in the ‘report’‚ contrary to your public misrepresentations‚ implicating councillor Bobani.

"It is highly suspicious and abnormal that the accused‚ his party‚ the coalition partners and the NMBMM’s council itself had been kept in the dark about the ‘draft report’. Yet‚ the ‘draft report’ was given to you personally? Why were you‚ as a national leader of a political party‚ privy to this information at all? Is this a ‘municipality document’ or a ‘DA document’? What were/are your and the DA’s motives in keeping this ‘draft report’ to yourselves and using the information to attack the UDM?"

Earlier this month, Bobani told Weekend Post that the report did not in any way implicate him, but said he had been advised by his lawyers not to comment on it.