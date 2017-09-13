Police management have yet to act on a request by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to suspend a major-general in crime intelligence accused of siphoning funds from a secret service account he oversees.

The police watchdog’s letter‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ requested that the senior general‚ who oversees secret service accounts within crime intelligence‚ be placed on precautionary suspension while Ipid finalised its investigation into allegations that he inflated quotations for blinds and curtains at two safe houses.

The letter was sent on September 1 to police management‚ including acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba and Maj-Gen King Bhoyi Ngcobo‚ who was appointed head of crime intelligence last month.

Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Sally de Beer confirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was aware of the letter.

"I can confirm that the SAPS is aware of the recommendation and that the matter will be attended to in terms of internal processes‚" she said.

Ngcobo replaced Maj-Gen Pat Mokushane, who was removed from his position after he was controversially appointed as head of crime intelligence.

It is alleged that between January and February 2013 the major-general requested quotations for blinds and curtains for two safe houses in Pretoria. One quotation was for R478‚900‚ yet the actual price was just over R63‚000.

Ipid’s investigation revealed — according to the letter — that the amount claimed from the Secret Service Account was just over R560‚000‚ whereas the actual costs were R78‚763.

The senior officer was identified as the person who allegedly approved the amount.

Ipid said there was evidence to "sustain [a] prima facie case of corruption".

Investigators reportedly experienced "difficulties to obtain co-operation from members" into the initial investigations into this case‚ including difficulties obtaining relevant documents and witness statements.

"It is Ipid’s view that [the] continued presence of [the] major-general … during this investigation — both criminal and departmental — will hamper the investigation of this case‚" the letter to police management said.

"In the premise‚ it is our view that co-operation of witnesses in the investigation will be impeded with the continued presence of [the officer] in the environment."

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: "We can confirm that we have asked for the said suspension‚ however‚ we cannot go into the details of the investigation. The investigation is a result of the MOU [memorandum of understanding] concluded by the Ipid and the inspector-general of intelligence".