National

BREAKING NEWS: Extension of Myeni’s SAA contract is ‘irregular’, finance committee says

13 September 2017 - 12:44 Linda Ensor
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SOWETAN
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SOWETAN

Parliament’s finance committee has concluded that it appeared the extension of South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni’s contract until the airline’s AGM in November was irregular, and has called on the executive to fix the matter.

The proper process was not followed in extending Myeni’s contract because the Cabinet did not approve it, as required. Her contract was extended in 2016 for a further year, which ended on August 31. It was then extended until the AGM took place — Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sent a letter to Myeni informing her of this latest extension.

Questions over the legality of the extension were raised after it emerged that the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) had not been informed about it within the required 10 days. It also appeared to have been done in contravention of the SAA memorandum of incorporation.

The meeting was held to engage with SAA executives on its performance. Myeni who has been at the helm at SAA for about eight years, could not attend the meeting as she was not well. During her reign the airline has plunged deeper into the red and financial collapse.

Deputy Finance Minister Sifiso Buthelezi said the extension by the minister without the approval of the Cabinet was allowed in terms of the SAA’s memorandum of incorporation. He was not sure whether the CIPC had been informed or not.

Buthelezi said that the minister thought it prudent to extend the contract as the Treasury was undertaking a holistic evaluation of the board and was busy looking at the airline’s financial statements and performance, as well as its skills matrix.

He categorically denied that President Jacob Zuma had given an instruction to Gigaba to extend the contract, as DA MPs suggested.

But parliamentary legal adviser Frank Jenkins said that his reading of the clause of the memorandum of incorporation on which Buthelezi relied in stating that the extension was valid, did not give the authority for the extension of one nonexecutive director alone but rather, only all of them as a collective.

Jenkins said it was possible that a resolution of the Cabinet as the shareholder could override the provisions of the memorandum of incorporation.

ANC MP Derek Hanekom pointed out that it was normal practice for contract extensions to be approved by the Cabinet. MPs raised questions as to whether Cabinet approval was not required for the contract extension.

DA deputy finance spokesperson Alf Lees noted that Gigaba could have appointed the deputy chairperson of SAA as an interim measure instead of extending Myeni’s contract, who has been held responsible for the poor performance of the airline. He suggested that Gigaba might have been pressured by Myeni’s close friend, President Jacob Zuma, to extend the contract.

He said that whether or not Myeni’s contract extension was legal, she must be removed with immediate effect.

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier also suggested that the extension of the contract was a political decision, but Buthelezi said it was a "business imperative" and not a legal imperative.

But EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said that the extension of Myeni’s contract was illegal and could not be regularised.

CAROL PATON: SAA may finally have landed a CEO untainted by politics

It does seem that for the first time in many years a CEO will be in with a fair chance of making SAA work
Opinion
1 day ago

How corrupt power captured Eskom and helped pull the plug on growth

The usual suspects have been named but a parliamentary inquiry will hopefully shine a light on all dirty tricks
Opinion
1 day ago

How relations between business and Gigaba soured

Business is trying to provide economic leadership but without a credible government to partner it, its efforts may be drowned by SA’s growing ...
Features
6 days ago

RON DERBY: 'Teflon' Myeni keeps flying despite SAA turbulence

Can anyone trust that SAA will have a new lease on life after the Telkom proceeds are poured into the airline?
Opinion
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Extension of Myeni’s SAA contract ...
National
2.
Vlok Symington sticks to his guns in fallout from ...
National
3.
Tshwane rolls out crime-fighting bicycle unit
National
4.
Zuma tones down the radical rhetoric at Cape NDP ...
National

Related Articles

SAA posts surprise profit in July, after R1.4bn quarterly loss
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Fewer SAA domestic flights would be welcome, says Comair
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Unions threaten court action if state pension fund raided to bail out SAA
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.