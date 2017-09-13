Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised by senior ANC members and party structures to no longer speak publicly about his private life and alleged extramarital affairs.

Ramaphosa revealed this during a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon. He said his decision to close the matter came after consulting other senior ANC leaders, as well its provincial and regional structures.

Ramaphosa made the consultations following his undertaking in the National Assembly last week that he would deal with the matter "in a day or two".

"Having said that, I was then counseled by a number of leaders in our movement, including structures at a lower level‚ at a provincial level and at regional level. They said to me‚ ‘Deputy president‚ you addressed this matter in the West Rand and you said you take responsibility for your actions and you are taking accountability. And they said you’ve even discussed it with your family and with your wife. They said as far as they are concerned that matter should rest there and we do not believe you should take it any further’‚" said Ramaphosa.

He was responding to a question from EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele‚ on whether his alleged extramarital affairs would compromise his leadership of the South African National AIDS Council (Sanac).

In relation to the work he is doing for Sanac‚ he did not see the controversy affecting it.

Ramaphosa also revealed there were some MPs in the National Assembly who dissuaded him from discussing the matter in Parliament last week.

"So [this is] basically the type of response I have received‚ having said that I take responsibility and I’ve discussed this with my family‚ with my wife. Having done that I’ve also had to listen to my own organisation‚ the structures within my own organisation‚ and what I have gained clearly is that this matter is a private matter‚" said Ramaphosa.

NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise tried to shield Ramaphosa from the question saying the relevant supplementary question on Sanac was about corruption and not his personal life, but Ramaphosa said he was more than happy to "answer the Mokweles".