Small-scale energy players to be exempt from Nersa licences

The Department of Energy is to publish a notice under the Electricity Regulation Act that will exempt small electricity generators from having to apply to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for a generating licence.

The notice, which will relate to small electricity generation of less than 1MW, is expected to be published before the end of September.

The department’s director of electricity supply, Thabang Audat, told Parliament’s energy portfolio committee on Tuesday that there was an increasing number of applications to generate electricity.

"With the changing electricity landscape, the Department of Energy, Nersa, Eskom and municipalities are faced with the challenge of managing and regulating the increasing number of small-scale embedded generators," Audat said.

He said these challenges were the result of the lack of a regulatory framework, and technical and installation specifications.

Five categories of generation facilities as well a certain category of electricity resellers will be exempt from the requirement to hold a generation licence although they will have to be registered.

"Exemption from licensing allows Nersa to delegate the registration activity and management of small-scale embedded generators to Eskom and licensed municipalities and therefore manage the volumes within the agreed rules," Audat said.