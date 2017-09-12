New model to fund power infrastructure would involve a central loan facility

The Department of Energy is proposing a new model to fund the backlog of electricity infrastructure maintenance and refurbishment, currently estimated at about R70bn.

The new model recognises that in the light of the constraints on the fiscus, no additional funding from the Treasury will be forthcoming, and neither are tariff increases an option.

The department’s director of electricity supply, Thabang Audat, said in a briefing to Parliament’s energy committee on Tuesday that the maintenance backlog was worsening, and that electricity distributing operators were not addressing it.

Electricity distribution infrastructure was on average 40 years old, and a sustainable funding model to maintain and refurbish it was required.

Grants from the government to municipalities were not effective as the funds were used for other purposes than maintenance. Such grants were used for social infrastructure.

The most practical funding solution was a central loan facility with funds coming from development finance institutions such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Public Investment Corporation, the Industrial Development Corporation and international lenders, which would be provided with a revenue guarantee.

Audat said that in discussions with potential lenders, it emerged that they wanted guarantees for repayment of the capital as well as regulatory certainty, as conditions of granting loans. Some of the electricity revenue would have to be ringfenced to repay these loans.

Audat noted that there was already an allocation made by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) of between 5% and 8% of the approved tariff, which was ringfenced for maintenance of infrastructure. So there was funding in the system. This 5%-8% would be used to repay the loans and would be deposited into a national consolidated account that would be created.

Audat said the department wanted to obtain the necessary approvals for the funding model and planned to establish a steering committee to spearhead the process.

Nersa officials told MPs that less than the 6% that Nersa required to be ringfenced for maintenance and repairs was spent on this. Electrical infrastructure was very old and decaying, they said.

Eskom officials said the utility planned to invest R37.7bn between 2017-18 and 2021-22 on the distribution network, including the refurbishment of existing infrastructure and on new electrification. But a critical challenge remained the unpaid debt of about R11bn by end-July. The worst 10 municipalities owe R7.3bn and the worst 20 R8.7bn. There are 69 municipalities that owe more than R10m.

Eskom group executive for customer services Ayanda Noah said payment arrangements with municipalities were not being fully honoured. Of the 62 payment arrangements existing, only 20 were being fully honoured.

Noah gave notice that electricity supply would be interrupted in the Eastern Cape from Wednesday if negotiations on Tuesday did not succeed in addressing the nonpayment problem. She stressed that supply interruptions were a last resort but that municipal debt to Eskom was climbing in an unsustainable way.