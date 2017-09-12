National

Law is clear: state capture inquiry should already have started, says DA

12 September 2017 - 12:14 Claudi Mailovich
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
There is no reason President Jacob Zuma should not yet have instituted a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the DA argued on Tuesday, saying the law is clear.

The official opposition party is in the High Court in Pretoria to seek a declaratory order from the court that Zuma has once again violated his constitutional obligations by not implementing the public protector’s remedial actions, as detailed in the State of Capture report.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela did not make any conclusive findings, but ordered the president to institute a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, while Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has to appoint the judge heading the inquiry, as the president may be conflicted.

Zuma’s son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas are at the heart of state capture allegations.

The DA has asked the court to order the president to implement the remedial action.

The president argues that he has not yet done so, pending the review of his application in October in which he challenges the public protector’s power to order him to institute the inquiry, as well as the public protector’s decide who should pick the judge, as this constitutional power is vested in the president.

Anton Katz SC argued, however, that the Constitutional Court had already given clarity on the effect of a mere review application, in Tshwane vs AfriForum, in which it found that a mere review application is not sufficient for a stay of execution in implementing the action.

He emphasised that the only way the remedial actions, which were declared as binding in the Nkandla case, would not have to be implemented, was if the president interdicted it pending the review, and when the action has been reviewed and set aside. This has not yet happened.

The president launched a counter-application for a stay of execution in June this year, six months after he launched the review application.

The president had 30 days to institute the commission of inquiry, which should have been on December 2.

Zuma’s big issue with the remedial action, is who appoints the judge.

