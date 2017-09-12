A multimillion rand housing project completed in 2011 has been vandalised beyond recognition and the Gauteng provincial government is now spending more money to fix the mess.

The Gauteng department of human settlements spent R95m building 1‚870 low-cost housing units adjacent to the Dube Hostel in Soweto to house residents from Diepkloof and Mzimhlophe.

But hostel dwellers refused to move in‚ saying they could not afford to pay for the services and refused to allow other qualifying beneficiaries to move in.

The project then deteriorated into a nightmare for the residents living in and around the development.

Guards who protected the new development left the area after there were issues about their payment. Then vandalism began and it got worse by the day. Police in Soweto confirmed in 2016 that people were being mugged in the deserted units and sometimes dead bodies would be found there.

On Tuesday, The Times visited the project and it looked like a war zone. All the roofs of the houses had been ripped off‚ along with steel fixtures. Only the walls remained in what was once a "state-of-the-art" development. Underground pipes had also been completely dug out.

As reporters walked around the project with DA member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana‚ there were still people moving around with wheel barrows.

But next to the Dube railway station‚ the government has begun fixing some of the damaged structures.

Milton Mthembu‚ one of the izinduna (headmen) at the hostel‚ explained the situation.

"People at the housing department told us they would allow anyone to get into the houses and not exclusively the hostel dwellers as government had initially promised. The housing people also told us that the rent would be about R700‚ which was higher than the R250 to R500 we had agreed upon‚" Mthembu said.

"People began by breaking the windows. The next thing‚ every night‚ there were trucks and vans which came and the roofs were ripped off. When we reprimanded people‚ they threatened us and said we are not cops." He said the government has started speaking to hostel dwellers to allow beneficiaries to move in quickly, to prevent a recurrence of the vandalism.

But Gana said the opposition party was going to take up the matter with Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Paul Mashatile.