Duduzane Zuma to sell shares said to be worth R850m, in Gupta firms

Duduzane Zuma says he is in the process of selling his shares in Gupta-owned Oakbay companies.

The son of President Jacob Zuma has been deeply immersed in the Gupta family and their businesses, leaked Gupta e-mails show. They tell of the family helping him buy an expensive home in Dubai, to organise and pay for his wedding and to clean up messes in his personal life.

He was a director of 21 companies but has resigned from the boards of most of them in the past year. He is still a director of seven companies that seem to have stopped trading. However, it is believed that through his company Mabengela Investments, he owns nearly R850m worth of shares in Gupta-owned companies.

In August, Oakbay announced that it was selling its media assets — Infinity Media and TNA — to Mzwanele Manyi. The group was also in the process of selling its mining asset Tegeta. Duduzane Zuma had shares in all the companies.