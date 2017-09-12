Drier trend puts deciduous fruit crops at risk

Drought and the predicted long-term drier trend in the Western Cape could have a serious effect on the growing of deciduous fruit crops, says deciduous fruit industry body Hortgro.

The Western Cape’s drought threatens to decimate the province’s once thriving agricultural sector. Concerns have been raised that it will lead to fruit shortages and a sharp increase in prices.

"The drought will definitely have an impact on deciduous fruit, but it’s early to assess the seriousness of the impact in terms of crops … the trees are just beginning to blossom at this stage," said Hugh Campbell, Hortgro’s general manager.

Growers were doing all they could to save the crops, including irrigation and prioritising the orchards, Campbell said.

"We are forever hopeful that there will be rain falling … if we get small batches, that prolongs the joy."

In June, Hortgro said the drought had slashed apple and pear exports 9% and 6%.