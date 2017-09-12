Competition Tribunal to prosecute furniture removal firms for price fixing
Eleven furniture removal firms have been found to have agreed to add a levy of R350 to the amount they charged customers moving furniture on Gauteng e-toll roads
Eleven furniture removal companies and their association are facing prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for price fixing, involving the e-tolls levy they charge customers whose goods are transported across Gauteng highways.
An investigation by the Competition Commission, launched in February disclosed that the furniture removal companies agreed to add a levy of R350 to the amount they charged to their customers transporting furniture on Gauteng highways that had e-tolls.
The purpose of the agreement was to pass on to consumers the added costs incurred when transporting furniture using highways in Gauteng because of e-tolls.
The agreement, established under the aeges of the Northern Provinces Professional Movers Association of SA (NPPMA), has been in existence since January 22 2014.
"This agreement constitutes price fixing which contravenes section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Competition Act, number 89 of 1998, as amended," the Competition Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
"In referring the matter to the tribunal, the commission is seeking an order that companies and the NPPMA contravened the Competition Act," the commission said.
"In addition, the commission seeks an order that they all be held liable to pay an administrative penalty equivalent to 10% of their respective annual turnover."
The parties are the NPPMA, Stuttaford Van Lines Gauteng hub, Pickfords Removals and A&B Movers.
Also on the list is Brytons Removals, Amazing Transport, Key Moves, Bayley Worldwide Removals, Selection Cartage, Elliott Mobility, Crown Relocations and Magna Thomson.
