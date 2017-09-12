Competition Tribunal to prosecute furniture removal firms for price fixing

Eleven furniture removal companies and their association are facing prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for price fixing, involving the e-tolls levy they charge customers whose goods are transported across Gauteng highways.

An investigation by the Competition Commission, launched in February disclosed that the furniture removal companies agreed to add a levy of R350 to the amount they charged to their customers transporting furniture on Gauteng highways that had e-tolls.

The purpose of the agreement was to pass on to consumers the added costs incurred when transporting furniture using highways in Gauteng because of e-tolls.