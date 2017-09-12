Amcu angry as another mineworker is shot in union wars

Yet another mineworker has been gunned down in the platinum belt, this time at Impala Platinum Mine near Rustenburg in the North West.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) branch treasurer, Mpeke Nonyana, was killed on Tuesday. Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has pledged the union’s resources to ensuring that Nonyana’s death is resolved unlike the many other cold cases of mineworkers who were killed under similar circumstances.

"As a union we will mobilise all our resources to ensure that the senseless killings of mineworkers stops," he said in a statement.

A mineworker was shot dead and three others seriously wounded just over a year ago at the Bambanani Shaft in Kroondal, also near Rustenburg. The platinum belt has become characterised by violence over what is widely believed to be trade union rivalry for years.

Mathunjwa said while the union would not speculate about the motives of the killings, there was no justification for acts of criminality. He called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the case until Nonyana’s killers are caught. "Just two weeks ago we lost another five mineworkers to the dangers of going underground. Now, for workers to be killed by cowardly assassins is absolutely unacceptable."