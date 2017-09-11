It is going to be a busy week in court for President Jacob Zuma as he goes head-to-head with the DA in separate cases, which will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria and in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In the high court‚ Zuma will be opposing the party’s bid to declare that he failed to comply with the remedial action in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report.

The DA wants the high court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela’s findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took the remedial action on judicial review.

Zuma has asked the court to review the remedial action.

In her remedial action‚ Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

Zuma is arguing that Madonsela’s action is unconstitutional because only the president can establish a judicial commission of inquiry. The matter will be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear an application brought by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), for leave to appeal against a high court judgment that a decision to drop corruption charges against him was irrational.

The decision to drop the charges was taken by then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe.

In its heads of argument filed in court‚ the DA asserts that both Zuma and the NPA’s requests for leave to appeal are void of any merit and should be dismissed with costs.

The DA contends that it is of the utmost public interest that Zuma stand trial without delay for the 783 charges of fraud‚ corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering of which he has been accused.