Indigenous language fiction: Local writers get a chance

The WritePublishRead project launched last week aims to give 46 unpublished local writers of indigenous language fiction the chance to be published in their home language.

The project is a joint initiative between the Department of Basic Education and educational materials publisher Via Afrika to promote indigenous language writers. However, it lacks the financial backing to provide entrant writers with equal opportunity to self-publish.

Resources that had gone to the project were unquantifiable and its size was measured by nearly 200 stakeholders, Kulula Manona, the director of learning and teaching support material and innovation at the Department of Basic Education, said.

Via Afrika CEO Christina Watson said: "The country is desperate for social cohesion and this project addresses that in many ways."

The National Research Foundations chairman of intellectualisation of African languages, multilingualism and education, Russell Kaschula, said that the foundation would support the project by selecting and editing the manuscripts.

