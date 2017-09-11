National

DA puts Gigaba on the ropes over R70bn contracts given to China

11 September 2017 - 09:37 Staff Writer
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The DA wants Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to assure Parliament and the South African public that two mega-contracts between the government and Chinese parastatals will not go ahead without the procurement laws being adhered to.

According to media reports‚ the Department of Water and Sanitation as well as the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) are in the process of handing contracts worth R70bn to Chinese parastatals without a public tender or permission from Treasury to bypass tender laws.

The DA’s deputy spokesman on finance‚ Alf Lees‚ said on Sunday that Gigaba had to urgently account for Treasury’s alleged planned deviation in the competitive tendering process, and give an assurance that due procedure will be followed before handing these contacts to Chinese companies without the proper tendering process.

"The last thing SA can afford right now is another corrupt multibillion-rand intergovernmental tender deal‚" said Lees.

Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete‚ however‚ denied the allegations on Sunday, saying: "No deviation has been applied for."

Lees said that earlier this year the Western Cape High Court had ruled that the process leading to the government’s signing of agreements with Russia for a nuclear contract was "flawed‚ unconstitutional and not in line with sound decision making".

"The DA will not allow an attempt at grand corruption of this sort to transpire again, and we will use all available avenues to challenge the lack of due process in these deals.

"Treasury must account to Parliament on its involvement in these negotiations, and provide a full disclosure on whether the legal tender process is being followed.

"The DA will pose these questions to Treasury when it appears before the standing committee on finance on Wednesday next week.

"Minister Gigaba must act in an open and accountable manner to the South African public on this massive deal that currently seems to be flouting all competitive tender processes."

Is this the man to lift a gloomy economy?

When Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presents his first medium-term budget policy speech next month, he'll be walking the tightrope of what is still a ...
Business
1 day ago

How relations between business and Gigaba soured

Business is trying to provide economic leadership but without a credible government to partner it, its efforts may be drowned by SA’s growing ...
Features
4 days ago

Schalk Human did not ask to be moved from his position in Treasury

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba moved Human and two others last week, saying it was necessary to rotate people who had been in acting positions for ...
National
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Atlantis’s future looks brighter after it is ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa keeps focus on state capture while Zuma ...
National
3.
DA puts Gigaba on the ropes over R70bn contracts ...
National
4.
Mandela hospital faces funding crisis
National

Related Articles

Is this the man to lift a gloomy economy?
Business

How relations between business and Gigaba soured
Features

The PIC has a problem with full disclosure. This is why ...
News & Fox

JOHN DLUDLU: Malusi Gigaba needs to commit to a tighter ship
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.