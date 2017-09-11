Cabinet reshuffle: Blade Nzimande axing ‘is unlikely’

As presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma prepares herself to be sworn in as an MP next week, another cabinet reshuffle is rumoured to be on the cards.

The Sunday Times reported that President Jacob Zuma planned to replace Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande with Dlamini-Zuma, as working relations between Nzimande and the president had reportedly reached a new low.

ANC national executive committee member Bheki Cele claimed on Sunday plans were in place to remove Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and create enough chaos for the elective conference not to go ahead, according to EWN.

But analysts say it is unlikely.

Wits economics lecturer Lumkile Mondi said axing Nzimande would not be a strategic move. "Unless Zuma and his supporters think that the SACP vote will not matter, particularly after they expressed their support for Cyril Ramaphosa, I’d be surprised if they gave up so early," he said.