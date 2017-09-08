Zuma launches Western Cape’s ‘One Stop Shop’ for investors

The government is taking steps to address concerns raised by foreign and local investors about SA’s continued slow economic growth, rising debt, and poor performance of some parastatals, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

Ratings agencies have flagged the country’s reduced growth prospects, rising debt, policy uncertainty, and government’s increasing guarantees to failing state-owned entities as a serious risk to SA’s sovereign credit rating.

Speaking at the launch of the Western Cape branch of the Invest SA One Stop Shop (InvestSA OSS) in Cape Town, Zuma said the government would accelerate the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) — the blueprint for stimulating economic growth, creating jobs and eliminating poverty — "because we believe it is the only plan that will lead us to inclusive growth and help us create jobs".

"Noting the difficult economic conditions we face, I convened a meeting of the economic cluster ministers at the end of June this year to assess the situation and to formulate concrete measures to turn the situation around," said Zuma. "I called the meeting to also communicate to the ministers that we need to act with a strong measure of urgency. It is simply not sufficient to say we have the NDP anymore. We need to move faster to implement it. The meeting agreed on clear implementation timelines for the key structural reforms related to the Nine-Point Plan to re-ignite economic growth."

Zuma said creating an environment where the economy can grow and jobs can be created remained front and centre of government policy.