National

Police monitor Sandton central after violence between Uber and meter taxi drivers

08 September 2017 - 11:47 Jan Bornman
An Uber driver's vehicle burns during clashes with metered taxi divers in Sandton on Thursday night. Picture: SUPPLIED
An Uber driver's vehicle burns during clashes with metered taxi divers in Sandton on Thursday night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gauteng police will maintain a "strong presence" in the Sandton CBD on Friday after clashes between Uber drivers and meter taxi drivers on Thursday night.

Two Uber vehicles and a meter taxi vehicle were torched on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the police had deployed members of the public order policing unit on Thursday night to contain the situation.

"The situation is calm at the moment. As for now‚ there will be police officers until things are back to normal‚" Masondo said.

He said no arrests had been made and police investigations would continue.

Speaking to eNCA on Friday morning‚ Uber GM Jonathan Ayache condemned the violence.

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable … retaliation is completely unacceptable‚" he said.

Ayache said Uber had contacted the two drivers caught up in the incident on Thursday and offered their help. He called on the police to step in.

On Friday‚ Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi "denounced acts of violence".

"Perpetrators of violence and intimidation will be immediately dealt with in terms of the applicable laws. We call upon members of the public to be vigilant and report any acts of lawlessness‚ perceived or real‚" the minister said in a statement.

Maswanganyi called on operators to obtain the correct licencing.

"No person may operate a road-based public transport service‚ unless he or she is the holder of a legal operating licence or a permit‚" he said.

"This means that anyone who operates a public transport service for reward without an operating licence will be violating the law." Maswanganyi said the legislation also required operators to have signage that identified them as a provider of public transport.

Uber condemns Sandton taxi violence

Violence flares between Uber and metered taxi drivers following the burning of two vehicles belonging to ride-hailing service drivers
Companies
1 day ago

Uber withdraws controversial post-ride tracking feature

Touted as a safety feature, consumers claim it is an invasion of privacy, as Uber admits it made a mistake by asking for more information from users
Companies
10 days ago

Uber launches safety features to protect drivers

After the recent spate of attacks on Uber drivers the ride-hailing service includes new features for cash users and rider privacy
Companies
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as an MP
National
2.
Bell Pottinger breaks off its Asia unit to from ...
National
3.
Shots fired between Uber and metered taxis in ...
National
4.
Ezemvelo CEO David Mabunda quits again, and is ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

Uber condemns Sandton taxi violence
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Uber withdraws controversial post-ride tracking feature
Companies

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s incoming CEO, ‘not in this to coast’
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.