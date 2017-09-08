Companies owned by the embattled Gupta family will be in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday in an attempt to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.

About 20 companies owned by or linked to the Guptas will approach the court for an interdict.

These include tech distribution firm Annex Distribution‚ Confident Concepts‚ Sahara Computers and VR Laser Services.

Also represented will be property owner Islandsite Investments 188‚ Koornfontein Mines‚ Oakbay Investments‚ Optimum Coal Mine‚ Shiva Uranium‚ Tegeta Exploration‚ Westdawn Investments‚ Idwala Coal‚ and Mabengela Investments.

All of the companies feature prominently in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

Many of the companies share Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan as director. Ragavan said in court papers the combined salary bill for the entities is R164m.

Baroda gave the family three months’ notice of the closures‚ which are due to come into effect at the end of September.

The Daily Maverick reported on Friday morning that Baroda’s court papers reveal "in devastating detail why it can no longer entertain the high-risk‚ politically exposed Gupta empire".

On Monday news broke that Baroda had been fined R11m by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) for various transgressions of banking legislation during the Guptas’ purchase of Optimum Coal Mine.