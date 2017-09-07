Zuma’s performance approval drops to 18%, survey states

President Jacob Zuma’s performance approval rating dropped below 20% to a new low with only 18% of South Africans living in metropolitan areas feeling that Zuma is doing a good job as president, according to a survey taken in August 2017.

The survey, by global research firm Kantar TNS, also shows that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is the preferred candidate to take over as ANC president.

Zuma‚ dogged by scandals‚ has faced growing calls within and outside the ANC to step down following the state-capture allegations.

The survey polled 2,000 demographically representative individuals in seven major metros. It showed that 75% of people surveyed disagreed that Zuma was doing a good job as president, 4% lower than March 2017.

Overall, 71% of those surveyed believe things have got worse in the country in the past year, compared to 14% who think things are much the same, and 11% who feel things are getting better.

"Coloured respondents, as a group, are the most pessimistic with 88% believing things have got worse, while White and Indian respondents have similar feelings with 82% believing things have got worse. Black respondents are the least negative, with 66% believing things have got worse in the last year, compared to 13% who believe things have got better," the survey states.

To gauge support for candidates for the upcoming ANC elective conference in December, respondents were asked "to what extent they would support" certain candidates to be the president of the ANC. The list of candidates was made up of those ANC members who have indicated their willingness to stand for election.

Overall, Ramaphosa was the most popular candidate with 36% of all respondents supporting him (irrespective of political affiliation), followed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at 19% and Lindiwe Sisulu at 16%.