The Hawks said on Wednesday they would not publish the results of an autopsy on former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the family could decide whether to make the results public.

"The post-mortem was conducted today [Wednesday]. Generally, we do not know when the results will come back. When they do‚ we will only relay that to the family and it is up to them to decide what to do with the information‚" said Mulaudzi.

Magaqa and two fellow Umzimkhulu municipality councillors were shot at least a dozen times as they got out of a vehicle near Magaqa’s home in Ibisi‚ a village in the southern KwaZulu-Natal town, on July 13.

The other two councillors‚ Jabu Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafa‚ survived‚ but Magaqa died in hospital on Monday.

The police said they were investigating claims that Magaqa had been poisoned — an allegation made because he appeared to have been recovering well.