Road bill paves way for licence demerit system

The demerit system docks points from the licences of drivers who contravene traffic rules

07 September 2017 - 05:50 Staff Writer
Joe Maswanganyi. Picture: SOWETAN
Joe Maswanganyi. Picture: SOWETAN

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has welcomed the passing of a bill that would ensure the implementation of a demerit points system.

The National Assembly passed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

The demerit system docks points from the licences of drivers who contravene traffic rules. This will result in the cancellation of driving licences for repeat offenders.

The bill will become law once it has been signed by President Jacob Zuma.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday‚ Maswanganyi said the demerit points system would provide for an easy and objective mechanism with which to identify habitual infringers so that the applicable penalties could be imposed.

"Those that continue to break the laws will find themselves ultimately losing their driving licences through suspensions and cancellations of their drivers’ licences."

Loss of lives

Maswanganyi said the tabling of the Aarto bill was a direct response to the untenable and unsustainable road safety challenge in the country.

"SA has been experiencing a tremendous loss of lives‚ especially of young people‚ as well as the continued disregard of road traffic laws."

In 2014, there were 10‚364 crashes that caused 12‚702 deaths‚ in 2015 there were 10‚613 crashes that caused 12‚994 fatalities and in 2016, there were 11‚676 crashes that caused 14‚071 fatalities.

Maswanganyi said the bill also made dealing with road infringements very easy and quick and would be done through the Appeals Tribunal.

The tribunal would eliminate the backlog and burden of dealing with infringements through the courts.

TimesLive

22 hours ago

Officers replace cameras in policing Joburg’s drivers

The city of Johannesburg has not renewed contracts with the service providers that provided and managed speed cameras
21 days ago

High number of fatalities on SA’s roads needs to be urgently addressed

The Minister of Transport blames driver and passenger attitudes, lack of male role models and the rain for the festive season’s road deaths
7 months ago

