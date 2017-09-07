Port Elizabeth — Police are investigating the suspected assassination of a Nelson Mandela Bay ANC member.

Mandisi Thando Xakaxa, the deputy branch chairman for the ANC in the Zwide ward, was shot in the head shortly after arriving at his home in Bertram Road‚ Zwide in Port Elizabeth.

According to officials‚ it appears Xakaxa was ambushed after parking his car in the yard of his home at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Xakaxa’s father found him after the gunshot was heard.

"His body was found inside the car‚" said Naidu.

"It is suspected that the motive may be related to tenders. No arrests have been made and a case of murder is being investigated."

