National

Police probe suspected assassination of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC man

07 September 2017 - 13:27 Gareth Wilson
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

Port Elizabeth — Police are investigating the suspected assassination of a Nelson Mandela Bay ANC member.

Mandisi Thando Xakaxa, the deputy branch chairman for the ANC in the Zwide ward, was shot in the head shortly after arriving at his home in Bertram Road‚ Zwide in Port Elizabeth.

According to officials‚ it appears Xakaxa was ambushed after parking his car in the yard of his home at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Xakaxa’s father found him after the gunshot was heard.

"His body was found inside the car‚" said Naidu.

"It is suspected that the motive may be related to tenders. No arrests have been made and a case of murder is being investigated."

The Herald/Weekend Post

Can a national coalition work?

Despite the turmoil caused by differences inevitable in any coalition, the opposition-led municipalities and metros have managed to pass their ...
Features
8 hours ago

XOLISA PHILLIP: Honeymoon is over for the DA in the Bay

Bay voters have demonstrated during every election since 2006 they have no appetite for political squabbles
Opinion
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Opposition parties to make new attempt to remove Zuma

The Constitutional Court will hear on Tuesday an application to force Zuma’s impeachment, writes Genevieve Quintal
Politics
3 days ago

Eastern Cape DA requests urgent meeting with 'short-sighted' EFF

'The EFF is defying the mandate provided to the opposition by millions of voters,' says DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga
Politics
4 days ago

DA’s Trollip shrugs off UDM threat and reshuffles committee

NMB mayor Athol Trollip rewards Patriotic Alliance councillor with the post held by UDM’s ejected official
National
9 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Police probe suspected assassination of Nelson ...
National
2.
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane called out for not ...
National
3.
Wildlife crime in top five most lucrative types ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Empowerment fund looking for R1bn capital ...
National

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Opposition parties to make new attempt to remove Zuma
Politics

Eastern Cape DA requests urgent meeting with 'short-sighted' EFF
Politics

Mmusi Maimane and the DA dig in heels in Nelson Mandela Bay
Politics

Patriotic Alliance joins Nelson Mandela Bay governing coalition
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.