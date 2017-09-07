National

Nedlac rejects Saftu’s claims of bias

07 September 2017 - 09:21 Theto Mahlakoana
Members of Saftu with general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, centre. Picture: ROGAN WARD/THE TIMES
Members of Saftu with general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, centre. Picture: ROGAN WARD/THE TIMES

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) says it is not biased in its issuing of section 77 certificates, which protect workers embarking on socioeconomic protests.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) accused Nedlac of acting "suspiciously", because its members either had applications declined or their applications were not finalised speedily.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has also complained about having to resubmit an application for a protest against mining job losses after its initial attempt was turned down by Nedlac.

Denying that it deliberately stalled any applications, Nedlac said on Thursday: "Nedlac remains committed to its founding declaration of strengthening co-operative mechanisms to address the challenges facing our new democracy in an impartial manner."

Nedlac also criticised Saftu’s plan to protest outside Nedlac’s annual summit on Friday, saying the federation’s fight for affiliation was without merit.

"There is no record of an application of membership yet. Nedlac has thus far received only three requests for information from Saftu. Two have been responded to and a response for the third is still being worked on," it said.

Saftu has accused Nedlac of forming "bogus" restrictions to block its request for affiliation to the council’s labour constituency.

Nedlac said anger over its approval of a Cosatu protest application was undue, as Cosatu also had other applications pending, just like other unions and federations.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Police probe suspected assassination of Nelson ...
National
2.
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane called out for not ...
National
3.
Wildlife crime in top five most lucrative types ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Empowerment fund looking for R1bn capital ...
National

Related Articles

Non-Cosatu unions say Nedlac is obstructing their protests for a better SA
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.