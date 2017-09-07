Nedlac rejects Saftu’s claims of bias

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has also complained about having to resubmit an application for a protest against mining job losses after its initial attempt was turned down by Nedlac.

Denying that it deliberately stalled any applications, Nedlac said on Thursday: "Nedlac remains committed to its founding declaration of strengthening co-operative mechanisms to address the challenges facing our new democracy in an impartial manner."

Nedlac also criticised Saftu’s plan to protest outside Nedlac’s annual summit on Friday, saying the federation’s fight for affiliation was without merit.

"There is no record of an application of membership yet. Nedlac has thus far received only three requests for information from Saftu. Two have been responded to and a response for the third is still being worked on," it said.

Saftu has accused Nedlac of forming "bogus" restrictions to block its request for affiliation to the council’s labour constituency.

Nedlac said anger over its approval of a Cosatu protest application was undue, as Cosatu also had other applications pending, just like other unions and federations.