Empowerment funding target should be doubled, NEF’s Mthethwa says
CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa suggests this figure be invested in the economy with a 61% and 39% split between targeted investments and the black industrialist programme
The empowerment financing target of R122bn under the financial sector charter is too low and should be increased by an additional R245bn, National Empowerment Fund (NEF) CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa has proposed.
Mthethwa said the R122bn figure was too low for a sector that had assets estimated at R4.8-trillion at the end of September 2016.
Just taking the 17 financial services companies listed on the JSE, there was a 4% shortfall between the R65.2bn worth of broad-based black economic empowerment deals they have concluded and the 10% ownership target set out in the financial sector charter.
These companies have a total market capitalisation of about R1.6-trillion.
A study of these 17 companies established that they had only achieved an average of 6% direct black ownership.
"Since the 10% financial sector ownership target is below the 25% ownership target in terms of the codes, the companies will have to spend an additional R244.6bn in empowerment finance to make up for the 15% gap," Mthethwa said in the NEF annual report.
She suggested that the R244.6bn be invested in the economy with a 61% and 39% split between targeted investments and the black industrialist programme. This would mean the targets for both categories would have to increase twofold, by R149bn and R95bn respectively.
Mthethwa noted that the R122bn target for empowerment financing in the financial sector charter was based on a 2002 baseline, and had not been reviewed or adjusted for inflation or population and economic growth.
The NEF's strategic projects fund, which provides venture capital to black entrepreneurs, currently has a project pipeline of 27 industrial-scale projects that requires about R28.5bn in funding, inclusive of R4bn for NEF equity stakes.
"The NEF is calling for increased partnership between the development finance institutions to provide project development funding to black industrialists and entrepreneurs," Mthethwa said.
She also believed that there was an urgent need to establish a black bank, 49% owned by the government, which the NEF calculated would require initial capital of R306m, of which the government would provide R150m, with R156m coming from black members of the public.
