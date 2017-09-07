National

Bell Pottinger has harmed how SA views the UK, high commissioner Nigel Casey says

The UK’s cabinet says the government supports the ‘stark conclusions’ of the PRSA and Herbert Freehills Smith’s report, and that Bell’s campaigns were ‘completely unacceptable’

07 September 2017 - 17:38 Nico Gous
The fallout: British public relations firm Bell Pottinger tried to present the enemies of the Zuptas as treasonous enemies of the South African public — a spin campaign that has blown up in its face. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fallout: British public relations firm Bell Pottinger tried to present the enemies of the Zuptas as treasonous enemies of the South African public — a spin campaign that has blown up in its face. Picture: SUPPLIED

The controversial British public relations firm Bell Pottinger has damaged the UK’s reputation in SA.

This is what British high commissioner Nigel Casey told British cabinet spokesperson Lord George Young on Thursday morning.

Young noted this on Thursday in the House of Lords after Lord Peter Hain asked if the British government had any contracts with Bell Pottinger.

Young said: "I want to put it on record that at no stage was her majesty’s government in any way involved in their work in SA."

The DA complained to the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) that Bell Pottinger’s campaign was trying to "divide and conquer" the South African public to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power. The PRCA expelled Bell Pottinger for a minimum of five years.

Bell Pottinger said on Wednesday that it had hired accountancy firm BDO to advise on a possible sale after its work in SA. Young said he was in contact with the registrar of lobbyists to establish if Bell Pottinger was still a member that could campaign on behalf of ministers and secretaries.

"As the legislation stands‚ you can only be removed from that register if you stop doing public relations business. You can’t be removed from the register for the sort of activities that we’ve been talking about."

Young said the government supported the "stark conclusions" of the PRSA and Herbert Freehills Smith’s report, and said their campaigns were "completely unacceptable".

Hain quoted former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s claim that Zuma and the Guptas laundered R6.8bn. He asked if any British banks were involved in laundering this money.

Young said there had been no indications of money laundering‚ but it would be investigated if there were any evidence.

"If the lord has evidence of money laundering‚ then of course that should be investigated. We have some of the toughest money-laundering regulations in the world."

Young suggested Bell Pottinger could make amends by donating the profits from their work in SA to a local charity.

THE LEX COLUMN — Bell Pottinger: flak on the rack

Blue-chip businesses do not hire a firm whose reputation is besmirched to manage their own
Opinion
20 hours ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa puts faith in Jacob Zuma’s judgement

This is how Anoj Singh enabled the Gupta machinery at Transnet and Eskom, and why is one fund manager saying no to Naspers?
Opinion
21 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng will have to pay for SABC ...
National / Media
2.
Gupta companies in court bid to get stay of ...
National
3.
Why NGOs are seeking a Net1 funding probe
National
4.
Crunch time for mayor Mashaba as vote looms
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.