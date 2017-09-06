Kenny Kunene says shooting was attempted hit

Businessman Kenny Kunene says he was shot at on Tuesday evening, and has accused the police of not doing their job properly.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

He was with Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale‚ with whom he is friends, shortly before the shooting, and says Motale’s bodyguard advised them not to leave together.

Kunene says the police arrived at the scene, in Waverley, Johannesburg, and left without taking any of the bullet casings.

"They all came there and left. They didn’t even try to find out where we were."

He says the shooting was an attempted hit.

Motale made headlines at the weekend after questions he apparently sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa about alleged extramarital affairs went viral.

Ramaphosa has condemned what he has called a social media "smear campaign" against him, while Motale has alleged that he has received death threats in connection with the story.

Kunene and Motale are good friends and Kunene has previously said their friendship is not a secret.