Judges grill parties and Mbete on probe into Zuma's Nkandla conduct
Mbete admits she does have power to set up a multiparty committee to probe Zuma's role in Nkandla scandal
Opposition parties were grilled by the Constitutional Court judges on whether they had exhausted all their options internally to compel Parliament to investigate President Jacob Zuma’s conduct on Nkandla before turning to the court.
Speaker Baleka Mbete was also not spared, with suggestions by the court that she was irresponsible and should have been more forthright by alerting parties that a multiparty committee could be set up when the EFF had requested proceedings to hold Zuma to account over the Nkandla matter.
The court heard argument in the case brought by the EFF, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the DA and the Congress of the People (Cope) to deem “Mbete’s inaction” over the Nkandla matter as unconstitutional, to force her to set up a probe to determine if his conduct warranted impeachment.
At the last minute on Monday morning, Mbete filed a supplementary affidavit, indicating that a multiparty committee was within her powers to set up — after three letters from the EFF requesting her to act on the matter had come to nought.
It was the first time she had admitted that such a process was available to parties to hold the president to account on the Nkandla matter.
Advocate Dali Mpofu — representing the UDM and Cope — likened Mbete’s last-minute intervention to a move by Zuma in the Constitutional Court case on Nkandla, where he had conceded at the last minute that the public protector’s findings were indeed binding and he was willing to pay back the money.
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng grilled opposition party counsel on whether they had done enough internally to obtain the relief they had now turned to the court to provide.
"Opposition parties are blaming the speaker. It may well be that the blame is on her, it may well be that not one party is wholly to blame…. You all accepted within the present rules of the National Assembly that it is possible to have an ad hoc committee where the president can put his case — you all accept this is possible," Zondo said, asking why none of the parties was aware of the rules.
But advocate Geoff Budlender, on behalf of the DA, said parties assumed such an attempt would have been quashed.
Mogoeng asked: "Are you now in a position to say … you have explored all available avenues to hold the president accountable and have not been successful, so the only avenue available is this court? Or is it possible that a way will be found?"
Budlender replied it was possible that a way could be found but that a "stalemate" was just as likely.
Mpofu said the EFF had made requests on three occasions — in April and September 2016 and in February 2017 — to Mbete, but nothing was done, which was why parties had approached the court. Mbete had rejected the EFF’s demand for a disciplinary process against Zuma because he was not a member of Parliament and the rules did not provide for the party’s demand for a retired judge to preside over the matter.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing the EFF, said the speaker’s inaction in the face of the president’s "egregious violations of the Constitution" was in itself "unconstitutional". He described Mbete’s deflection of responsibility to hold the executive accountable as "disturbing".
"Zuma told Parliament repeatedly that he had a bond but this was found to be not true. The president knew public funds were being used in Nkandla and allowed it. That’s prima facie case of serious misconduct," he said, justifying the need for a detailed probe by Parliament.
Opposition parties were also grilled on whether they had doubts over the seriousness of the Constitutional Court’s finding that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.
"Does it say that he violated the Constitution in a serious way? So what is there to investigate? Are you going to investigate whether that conclusion by the Constitutional Court is a serious violation or a minimal violation?" Mogoeng asked.
Ngcukaitobi replied that an inquiry should be held for the president to explain himself. He said the finding by the court did not displace the obligation of the National Assembly and it should still exercise its constitutional function.
"We want an investigation on what he says for himself and want to know whether he lied to Parliament," Ngcukaitobi said.
Advocate Hamilton Maenetje, representing Mbete, was grilled by Mogoeng on why he felt it was inappropriate for the speaker to initiate such a process herself.
Maenetje said it would be inappropriate because Mbete had to remain "impartial".
"She cannot say, ‘By the way, I am supposed to be impartial so accountability cannot be done by me’," Mogoeng said.
Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane said the speaker was “irresponsible and should have been more forthright” about the option for a multiparty committee to probe Zuma’s conduct over the Nkandla matter.
Maenetje conceded that Mbete could have been more forthright but this did not mean she acted unconstitutionally.
"She should gave gone further [and made parties aware of the option of a multiparty committee], but it would be justified to make a finding of a breach or a failure," he said.
Judgment was reserved.
