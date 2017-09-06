Judges grill parties and Mbete on probe into Zuma's Nkandla conduct

At the last minute on Monday morning, Mbete filed a supplementary affidavit, indicating that a multiparty committee was within her powers to set up — after three letters from the EFF requesting her to act on the matter had come to nought.

It was the first time she had admitted that such a process was available to parties to hold the president to account on the Nkandla matter.

Advocate Dali Mpofu — representing the UDM and Cope — likened Mbete’s last-minute intervention to a move by Zuma in the Constitutional Court case on Nkandla, where he had conceded at the last minute that the public protector’s findings were indeed binding and he was willing to pay back the money.

Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng grilled opposition party counsel on whether they had done enough internally to obtain the relief they had now turned to the court to provide.

"Opposition parties are blaming the speaker. It may well be that the blame is on her, it may well be that not one party is wholly to blame…. You all accepted within the present rules of the National Assembly that it is possible to have an ad hoc committee where the president can put his case — you all accept this is possible," Zondo said, asking why none of the parties was aware of the rules.

But advocate Geoff Budlender, on behalf of the DA, said parties assumed such an attempt would have been quashed.

Mogoeng asked: "Are you now in a position to say … you have explored all available avenues to hold the president accountable and have not been successful, so the only avenue available is this court? Or is it possible that a way will be found?"

Budlender replied it was possible that a way could be found but that a "stalemate" was just as likely.