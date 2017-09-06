National

CSIR to probe Post Office’s ability to pay grants for Sassa

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini tells MPs doing away with the workstreams meant ‘throwing away government money’

06 September 2017 - 14:21 Linda Ensor
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has contracted with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to undertake a due diligence inquiry into the capacity of the South African Post Office (Sapo) to participate in the payment of over R140bn in social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries annually.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told Parliament’s social development portfolio committee on Wednesday that Sapo has been issued with a request for proposals which would be evaluated by Sassa on the basis of the CSIR findings.

The ANC has insisted Sapo play a role in the payment of social grants once the extended contract with the current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), terminates at the end of March next year.

Sapo is also eager to participate in the payment process.

The termination of the CPS contract is according to a judgement by the Constitutional Court, which is keeping a close watch on the preparations by Sassa to take over the payment of social grants, a process that interim CEO Pearl Bhengu said would take an estimated three to five years to complete.

A report on progress will be submitted by Sassa to the Constitutional Court on September 15.

Dlamini told MPs that the reports of the controversial had been adopted by the executive.

The workstreams, which were appointed outside of Sassa structures and reported directly to the minister, and which cost about R48m, were terminated but Dlamini said doing this was "throwing away government money".

Two very critical workstreams were required, she added, as Sassa prepared to take over the payment of social grants — one dealing with human resources and the other with communications — as a strong communication unit would be needed to communicate with beneficiaries.

Bhengu said Sassa was not able to give the actual cost of the transition until the whole process of procurement had been completed.

"We are hoping that it will not be far off the R16.44 (per grant) that we are paying CPS," she said.

Net1 ‘steadied ship’ in tough times

New CEO Herman Kotze told analysts that the past five months have been among the most turbulent in Net1 history
Companies
9 days ago

Net1 assumes it will issue grants for another year

Net1 UEPS Technologies expects its contract with Sassa to remain in effect for the full year ‘on the existing terms and conditions’
Companies
12 days ago

ANC must take action against Kebby Maphatsoe, party stalwarts urge

Action is instead being taken against those ‘who retain the moral compass of the ANC and uphold its historical values and ...
Politics
13 days ago

Inquiry into Dlamini’s part in Sassa debacle still dealing with ‘logistics’

A date is yet to be set for the inquiry, led by retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe, as the Black Sash is still finalising witness
National
19 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CSIR to probe Post Office’s ability to pay grants ...
National
2.
Shaun Abrahams confirms investigation of leaked ...
National
3.
Dismissed journalists want SABC to pay their ...
National / Labour
4.
KZN farmers offer help to drought-stricken peers ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.