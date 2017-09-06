CSIR to probe Post Office’s ability to pay grants for Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has contracted with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to undertake a due diligence inquiry into the capacity of the South African Post Office (Sapo) to participate in the payment of over R140bn in social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries annually.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told Parliament’s social development portfolio committee on Wednesday that Sapo has been issued with a request for proposals which would be evaluated by Sassa on the basis of the CSIR findings.

The ANC has insisted Sapo play a role in the payment of social grants once the extended contract with the current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), terminates at the end of March next year.

Sapo is also eager to participate in the payment process.

The termination of the CPS contract is according to a judgement by the Constitutional Court, which is keeping a close watch on the preparations by Sassa to take over the payment of social grants, a process that interim CEO Pearl Bhengu said would take an estimated three to five years to complete.

A report on progress will be submitted by Sassa to the Constitutional Court on September 15.

Dlamini told MPs that the reports of the controversial had been adopted by the executive.

The workstreams, which were appointed outside of Sassa structures and reported directly to the minister, and which cost about R48m, were terminated but Dlamini said doing this was "throwing away government money".

Two very critical workstreams were required, she added, as Sassa prepared to take over the payment of social grants — one dealing with human resources and the other with communications — as a strong communication unit would be needed to communicate with beneficiaries.

Bhengu said Sassa was not able to give the actual cost of the transition until the whole process of procurement had been completed.

"We are hoping that it will not be far off the R16.44 (per grant) that we are paying CPS," she said.