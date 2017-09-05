Carol Paton Deputy editor: Business Day
National
Schalk Human did not ask to be moved from his position in Treasury

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba moved Human and two others last week, saying it was necessary to rotate people who had been in acting positions for too long

Schalk Human, the treasury official acting in the critical position of chief procurement officer, who was moved back to his old job last Friday by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, had not recently asked to be moved, he said on Tuesday.

Human said a couple of months ago he had suggested that the position was so important that it should be filled with a permanent appointment. He has been acting in the role since the retirement of Kenneth Brown at the end of June 2016.

Human was one of three officials moved back to their old jobs by Gigaba. The others were Lindy Bodewig, who had been acting as the head of the project management office for the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), and acting accountant-general Jayce Nair.

In his letters to the three, Gigaba had said the move was motivated by the need to rotate people who had been in acting positions for too long. However, director-general Dondo Mogajane also said in an interview that he wanted "a new injection" into the IFMS project, where there were "challenges".

The moves have sparked some unease among staff and among observers, where there is concern over whether Gigaba will ensure continuity in the treasury. Of particular concern is the position of chief procurement officer, which is key to combating corruption: R840bn passes through the procurement system annually.

Human had not applied for the position of chief procurement officer, for which interviews were held two weeks ago, he said.

He has been replaced by Willie Mathebula, also a chief director in the office and a treasury official of 15 years’ standing.

Human said he intended to stay in the treasury and contribute. He said the high calibre of staff in the office meant that a change in the head of the office, such as the loss of Brown, "would not change the nature of the beast".

