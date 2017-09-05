National

SA Jewish Board takes head of BLF to court over anti-Semitic tweets

05 September 2017 - 15:04 Staff Writer
Andile Mngxitama. Picture: SOWETAN
Andile Mngxitama. Picture: SOWETAN

On Monday, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) launched a case against the leader of Black First Land First (BLF)‚ Andile Mngxitama‚ in the Equality Court for anti-Semitic remarks he allegedly made on social media.

On August 23‚ Mngxitama tweeted: "For those claiming the legacy of the holocaust is ONLY negative think about the lampshades and Jewish soap." Later in the day, he followed up with a tweet about "the aroma of the burning flesh from the furnace of the holocaust may wet [sic] the appetite of the SA cannibals".

"The SAJBD is the representative body of the South African Jewish community. Part of its mandate is to protect the civil liberties of South African Jews‚ and to counter anti-Semitism. It also regularly speaks out against prejudice and discrimination against other sectors of the population‚ whether based on race‚ religion‚ sexual orientation or nationality‚ and is active in civil society initiatives combating this scourge."

"Mngxitama’s comments‚ in addition to the distress they have caused to the Jewish community‚ have been greeted with widespread outrage throughout South African society. They are clearly aimed at mocking the orchestrated murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust and de-humanise Jewish people in general by depicting not only their deaths but even the supposed desecration of their remains as an occasion for humour‚" the SAJBD said in a statement.

"The SAJBD has, therefore, decided to approach the Equality Court to vindicate the violation of our rights to dignity and to prevent comments such as these from being made in the future."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CSIR to probe Post Office’s ability to pay grants ...
National
2.
Shaun Abrahams confirms investigation of leaked ...
National
3.
Dismissed journalists want SABC to pay their ...
National / Labour
4.
KZN farmers offer help to drought-stricken peers ...
National

Related Articles

BLF members arrested after getting involved in Durban school racism protest
National

BLF and Andile Mngxitama found in contempt of court
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.