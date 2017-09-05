Joburg Water confirms water outages amid widespread repairs

Johannesburg Water says it has made contingency plans as the city prepares for widespread water outages while maintenance and repairs are done to pipes.

Spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said the city would be supplying water tanks across suburbs affected by the water outages. "Maintenance will be carried out by Rand Water and is expected to start around 8am‚" she said.

The water outages are expected to last about 33 hours, until 5pm on Wednesday. "We have made contingency plans and there will be water tanks in affected areas."

Suburbs expected to be affected by the maintenance include Bryanston extensions 3 and 5‚ Linden‚ Fontainebleau‚ Northcliff‚ Langlaagte‚ Randburg‚ Robinhills and Robindale. Mavimbela said residents can get a full list of areas affected by the outages and the areas where water tanks will be placed on their website. The list is below.

Water tanks can be found in these areas:

Langlaagte Area

• In Windsor, corner Beatrice St and Dukes Ave

• In Cresta, corner Republic Rd and Judges Ave

• In Linden, corner 1st Ave and Bram Fischer Drive at the BP Garage

• In Robindale, corner Cherry St and Bert Rd, and Aborb Street and Oak Ave

• In Linden, corner 5th St and 3rd St, and 8th St and 3rd St

• In Pine Park, corner Dalmeny Rd and Gavin Ave

• In Aldara Park, corner 1st St and St Michelle Avenue

• In Robin Hills, corner Winston St and Valley Rd

Randburg Area

• Corner Anchor and Chester, Bryanston Ext 5

• Corner Conduit and Westview, Summit

• Corner Kays and Cypress, Bryanston Ext 3

• Corner Highview and West, Ferndale Ext 29

• Bright Water Commons, Republic Road, Ferndale

• Corner Sterling and Fabriek, Strijdom Park

• Corner Milne and Daniel, Bryanbrink

• Ferndale High School, Milne Road, Kensington B

• Corner Sirdar and Abington, Kensington B

• Blackwood St, Bryanston Ext 3