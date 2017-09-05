HSBC drops Bell Pottinger after PR body expels the disgraced firm
HSBC says it will no longer work with Bell Pottinger, the latest company to ditch it after Investec, Acacia and Richemont also did so recently.
London — Public relations agency Bell Pottinger has lost global banking giant HSBC as a client, after it was thrown out of its British industry association on Tuesday over a campaign judged to have deliberately stoked racial tension in SA.
HSBC said it would no longer work with the firm following the news that it had been expelled from the UK’s Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).
Investment bank Investec, mining company Acacia, luxury goods firm Richemont and smaller UK bank CYBG have also dropped their Bell Pottinger accounts recently.
The trade association, which represents 400 businesses and 20,000 individuals, found that Bell Pottinger had backed a campaign that played on frayed race relations in support of President Jacob Zuma and the ANC.
"The view of the PRCA board was that Bell Pottinger’s actions were deliberately intended to create exactly the result they did — stirring up racial hatred in a very sensitive area of the world," Francis Ingham, PRCA director-general, said.
In a statement, Bell Pottinger said it accepted there were lessons to be learnt from its SA campaign but disputed "the basis on which the [PRCA] ruling was made".
It said it would continue to abide by the PRCA’s code of ethics.
The expulsion came into effect on Tuesday for a minimum of five years, after which the firm could reapply. It is the harshest sanction possible and unprecedented for such a prominent member.
Bell Pottinger was paid £100,000 a month by Oakbay, the holding company of the Gupta family, which has been accused of using its closeness to Zuma to win government contracts. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.
The DA had complained about the campaign, which portrayed opponents of Zuma as agents of "white monopoly capital", with slogans referring to "economic apartheid". Such slogans gained traction.
"This ruling is by no means an indication that Bell Pottinger is off the hook just yet," DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said on Tuesday.
"Bell Pottinger must take responsibility for their actions and disclose all information regarding their Oakbay Capital account."
Bell Pottinger is no stranger to controversy. Its clients have included Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad, the Pinochet Foundation, which promotes the legacy of the former Chilean dictator, and other governments and firms criticised for human rights abuses or corruption.
This most recent scandal has prompted the firm’s CEO to resign, and the dismissal or suspension of four members of staff.
Reputation
While Bell Pottinger can continue to operate, the ruling will take its toll in an industry that trades on reputation.
The firm had previously commissioned an independent report into the matter by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills. It found that some of the campaign’s material was potentially racially divisive and offensive, but rejected allegations that the company was behind so-called Twitterbots that artificially amplified apparent public support.
In July, the firm’s CEO, James Henderson, issued an "unequivocal and absolute" apology to anyone affected, fired the lead partner involved in the campaign and suspended another partner and two other employees.
On Monday, after reading the independent report, Henderson resigned. He said while he had ultimate responsibility for Bell Pottinger, he had been "misled" over the campaign by colleagues.
Tim Bell, co-founder of Bell Pottinger and the PR veteran who made his name by advising late UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher, said it was "close to the end" for the agency.
He said one reason he resigned as chairperson of the firm in August 2016 was because of its work in SA — although he had played a part in securing the Oakbay account.
"It was inevitable, and I’m not surprised," he said of the PRCA expulsion. "I think it’s very sad that something that I ran for years and years has been destroyed in less than a year," he said by phone.
