HSBC drops Bell Pottinger after PR body expels the disgraced firm

London — Public relations agency Bell Pottinger has lost global banking giant HSBC as a client, after it was thrown out of its British industry association on Tuesday over a campaign judged to have deliberately stoked racial tension in SA.

HSBC said it would no longer work with the firm following the news that it had been expelled from the UK’s Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).

Investment bank Investec, mining company Acacia, luxury goods firm Richemont and smaller UK bank CYBG have also dropped their Bell Pottinger accounts recently.

The trade association, which represents 400 businesses and 20,000 individuals, found that Bell Pottinger had backed a campaign that played on frayed race relations in support of President Jacob Zuma and the ANC.

"The view of the PRCA board was that Bell Pottinger’s actions were deliberately intended to create exactly the result they did — stirring up racial hatred in a very sensitive area of the world," Francis Ingham, PRCA director-general, said.

In a statement, Bell Pottinger said it accepted there were lessons to be learnt from its SA campaign but disputed "the basis on which the [PRCA] ruling was made".

It said it would continue to abide by the PRCA’s code of ethics.

The expulsion came into effect on Tuesday for a minimum of five years, after which the firm could reapply. It is the harshest sanction possible and unprecedented for such a prominent member.

Bell Pottinger was paid £100,000 a month by Oakbay, the holding company of the Gupta family, which has been accused of using its closeness to Zuma to win government contracts. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The DA had complained about the campaign, which portrayed opponents of Zuma as agents of "white monopoly capital", with slogans referring to "economic apartheid". Such slogans gained traction.

"This ruling is by no means an indication that Bell Pottinger is off the hook just yet," DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said on Tuesday.

"Bell Pottinger must take responsibility for their actions and disclose all information regarding their Oakbay Capital account."