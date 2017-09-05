ANC says state resources are being used to discredit Ramaphosa

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has called on factions within the party to refrain from using state resources in smear campaigns designed to discredit rival presidential candidates.

His remarks come days after ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa made headlines over alleged extramarital affairs with several women. Ramaphosa has admitted to one affair and said state resources have been used in a "smear campaign" against him.

Mantashe claimed that the e-mails being used as proof of the affairs were doctored and he suspected government intelligence staff were involved. "All we can say about state institutions being used is that we hope we don’t degenerate to the level where the National Party was, because that was the beginning of the end. If we go to the conference in December and people begin to be personal and use all of the dirty tricks‚ you must appreciate that it’s not the dirty tricks that are important ... it is the destruction of [the] essence of politics and the ANC."

He was speaking at Luthuli House where he held a press conference on the state of plans ahead of the party’s December elective conference. The ANC is in the last stages of its internal audit process meant to verify members in good standing ahead of the conference.

According to Mantashe‚ 70% of branches must be in good standing to participate in the December conference. The conference will see new leadership elected to top positions and the race for the ANC presidency has been hotly contested. "Audits have now been completed in six of the nine regions. All the branches that have passed the audit, as per the audit report sent to the provinces‚ may now convene the branch general meetings BGM) in terms of the road map adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC)‚" he said.

The role of the BGMs is to nominate branch delegates who will attend the conference. Conference delegates will then nominate and elect candidates to NEC positions. They will also discuss policy proposals that could inform government policy.

Mantashe has also called on the police to speed up their investigations into assassinations of political leaders in KwaZulu-Natal after former ANC Youth League secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after being shot in July.