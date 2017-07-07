Shots fired in Tshwane CBD as striking guards target colleagues

Pretoria — A plan by a group of striking Tshwane security guards to target their working colleagues in the CBD backfired on Friday when police opened fire with rubber bullets.

It started when the group of about 1‚000 gathered at a park in the morning and decided their colleagues should be forced to join the strike. A large contingent of South African Police Service and Tshwane metro police members followed the group as it marched up WF Nkomo Street‚ past the city bus depot.

The group started turning away motorists and blocking the road with anything they could find. Police responded by opening fire with rubber bullets‚ sending the crowd fleeing in different directions with some falling into water trenches by the road.

Lemon Chavalala‚ a security guard‚ was hit in the neck and stomach. In pain‚ he confronted the armed police and demanded to know why he had been shot as he held on to the rubber bullet stuck in his stomach. "Why are you shooting at me? I did not do anything. I am not armed. Why?" he asked before being taken away in a police minibus.

The workers later regrouped in the park but police gave them 25 minutes to disperse and they complied.

The 3‚000 security guards currently employed by 27 contractors for the City of Tshwane are facing retrenchment following an announcement by the municipality that the guarding duties at municipal buildings will be manned by metro police interns.

On Wednesday, the guards marched to the EFF Tshwane offices demanding that they intervene against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s plans to terminate contracts. Mametlwe Sebei‚ the national spokesperson for the Outsourcing Must Fall movement‚ said the workers were being forced to fight for their jobs and the future of their families.

"They know the DA-led administration does not care about them," said Sebei. "They have a simple question for the EFF councillors: who helped put the DA in power? Whose side are you on? Will you support us or not?"

He demanded that the workers be absorbed by the municipality.