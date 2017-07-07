ANC caucus chastises MP Makhosi Khoza for comments on no-confidence vote

The ANC parliamentary caucus put one of its MPs, Makhosi Khoza, on notice when it chastised her for speaking publicly on the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The caucus released a statement on Friday criticising Khoza for her views on the vote and how the caucus is to vote when the day comes.

The ANC has said multiple times that it will not vote with the opposition.

The Constitutional Court ruled that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete did indeed have the power to make a determination on whether a vote of no confidence in the president should take place under open ballot or secret ballot.

Khoza has since asked Mbete to consider the wellbeing of some ANC MPs, who have been intimidated and threatened because of their views on the matter.

The parliamentary caucus called her decision not to toe the party line at the vote a "publicity spree".

"We have again spoken to comrade Khoza and raised our extreme discomfort with her utterances in relation to caucus and the leadership of the ANC at large. We are of the view that these actions amount to extreme ill-discipline and should be acted upon by the organisation," the caucus said.

The statement chastised her for speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ANC national policy conference in Johannesburg on the vote of no confidence, when the conference itself had nothing to do with that vote.

The caucus denied Khoza’s claims that she was shut down at party meetings each time she tried to express her views. The statement stressed that it was opposed to intimidation of Khoza or any other ANC MPs.

"Whilst we are aggrieved by her conduct, we again reiterate that nobody in our organisation or in the country has the right to vilify or threaten her and her family. She, like any South African, enjoys the right to safety as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of SA," the statement said.